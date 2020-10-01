HC declines to entertain plea seeking action against Twitter

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a petition that sought action under the UAPA against Twitter India and its representative for being allegedly involved in the conspiracy to promote Khalistan Movement.

The court asked as to why it should entertain the petition when none of the issues raised in it have been flagged by the petitioner directly with the Centre. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma stated that it would only be proper for the petitioner, Sangeeta Sharma, to approach the Centre first with her grievance. Ms. Sharma choose to withdraw her petition while reserving the right to raise her grievances before the Centre. The petition had claimed that Twitter India “deliberately and knowingly in order to create rift in the society deliberately promoted the prohibited content of the Sikhs For Justice”.