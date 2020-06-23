HC declines to entertain PIL for framing rules on stoppage of all types of trains

The Delhi High Court Tuesday declined to entertain a PIL seeking stoppage of passenger trains between Badli and Narela stations here, construction of a railway terminal at Holambi Kalan and drafting of rules for stoppage of all types of passenger trains, saying it was a policy decision of the government.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the reliefs sought in the plea are policy decisions to be taken by the Centre or the Railways and therefore, “we see no reason to entertain the petition for issuance not any order”.
“Nonetheless, we direct concerned respondent to decide the petitioner’s representation in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case,” the court said.
It further said the decision be taken as early as possible and practicable and disposed of the petition.
The petitioner, Rajesh Sonthalia, had also sought directions to the Railways to set up a reservation counter at Badli station.
He said his several representations in the past have gone unanswered.
