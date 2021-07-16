HC declines plea to reduce dosage gap

New Delhi

16 July 2021 00:39 IST

Petition pertained to Covishield vaccine

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition seeking to reduce the 12-16 week interval for the second dose of Covishield vaccine to eight weeks for persons over 50 years of age and those having comorbidities.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked Siddharth De, who filed the public interest petition (PIL): “Are you aware of any procedure? How are doses fixed? Who is fixing the doses? We will have to alter the procedure if at all we have the power to do so”.

Dr. De’s counsel said that there was a COVID working group and other expert groups, which looked into the aspect. The counsel said based on studies conducted by scientists in the U.K., there was a need to reduce the dosage interval in view of the new variants of COVID-19.

While Dr. De’s counsel claimed that the petition was an honest PIL, the Bench said it had no doubt regarding the honesty of the plea and that dismissal was not a certificate of dishonesty. The counsel then withdrew the plea unconditionally.