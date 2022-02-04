HC declines plea to allow outdoor sports activity

New Delhi

04 February 2022 01:18 IST

‘Matter to be discussed in DDMA meet’

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined a plea to permit outdoor sports activity in the Capital amid the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was looking into the issue.

Justice V. Kameswar said the DDMA was scheduled to hold its meeting on February 4 to further examine the situation.

“The petitioner wants to play tennis. Comparison sought to be made with malls, etc., which has to be seen from a different perspective. They are sources of employment. You won't see this from that perspective. They give sustenance and employment to those attached,” the High Court observed.

The Delhi government counsel too said the issue of allowing outdoor sports activity should be left to the DDMA.

The plea had argued that there was no reason why outdoor no-contact sports activity cannot be permitted when cinema halls, malls, restaurants, among others, were allowed to operate at 50% capacity in view of the declining number of COVID-19 cases.