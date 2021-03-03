Delhi

HC declines plea against working of NCLT, NCLAT

The Delhi High court has declined to entertain a petition filed by a man against the working of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) after finding that it contained “slang language”.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said the petition appears to be drafted by Group Captain Atul Kumar on his own. It said a perusal of the petition shows that slang language “Tom, Dick and Harry” has been used in one of the paras.

“Such language is not permissible in pleadings before the Court. Accordingly, this petition is liable to be dismissed. If the petitioner is aggrieved by any order of the NCLT or NCLAT, he may draft a proper petition and only then, file the same,” the court said.

Allowing Mr. Kumar to withdraw the petition, the court cautioned him that it was refraining from imposing cost at this stage as he was appearing in person in the case.

Mr. Kumar had contended in his petition that wrong procedures are being adopted by the the NCLT and the NCLAT.


