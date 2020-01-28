HC declines plea against notification on free bus rides

The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging the notification providing free travel for women on buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar court observed that if women were allowed to travel free in cluster buses without a notification, then such action would be “bad”. It, however, made it clear that the action would not make the notification illegal. “The notification does not say the scheme is applicable on cluster buses... It does not talk of cluster buses. If they [Delhi government] have made it applicable on cluster buses, then the notification is not bad, their action is,” the High Court said.

“Then you challenge that before a single judge. File a better petition,” the High Court told the lawyer appearing for the petitioner organisations which represent small-time public transport operators who run mini buses, ‘gramin sewa’, ‘phat phat sewa’ and rural transport vehicles.

The lawyer for the petitioner organisations sought permission to withdraw the plea. The High Court granted the permission and said, “Dismissed as withdrawn”.

The plea challenged the Delhi government’s October 28, 2019 notification by which a provision was added in the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) Regulation of 1985 to make travel free for women on DTC buses.

It contended that the scheme and the regulation were contrary to the Motor Vehicle Act and impermissible under the Constitution. It also argued that due to free travel for women on DTC and cluster buses, smal-time operators were getting fewer passengers making their respective businesses financially unviable.