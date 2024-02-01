ADVERTISEMENT

HC declines interim relief to Amanatullah Khan in ED case

February 01, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The court deferred the hearing to February 7 | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to pass any interim order to stay the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering probe.

“It is made clear that this court has not issued notice on the petition nor granted any interim protection to the petitioner at this stage,” the court said, deferring the hearing to February 7 at the request of the AAP leader’s counsel.

The probe, being carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is linked to a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr. Khan in November 2016 for his alleged role in a recruitment scam in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khan, a former chairman of the board, has been accused of recruiting more than 35 persons, including the board’s chief executive officer, in violation of rules.

It was also alleged that encroachers and tenants were allowed to occupy Waqf properties in Delhi, causing losses to the board.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US