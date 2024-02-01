HC declines interim relief to Amanatullah Khan in ED case

February 01, 2024 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to pass any interim order to stay the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan in a money laundering probe.

“It is made clear that this court has not issued notice on the petition nor granted any interim protection to the petitioner at this stage,” the court said, deferring the hearing to February 7 at the request of the AAP leader’s counsel.

The probe, being carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is linked to a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Mr. Khan in November 2016 for his alleged role in a recruitment scam in the Delhi Waqf Board.

Mr. Khan, a former chairman of the board, has been accused of recruiting more than 35 persons, including the board’s chief executive officer, in violation of rules.

It was also alleged that encroachers and tenants were allowed to occupy Waqf properties in Delhi, causing losses to the board.