HC declines bail to foreign national in drug trafficking case

June 25, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has declined bail to a foreign national accused of being involved in the illegal trafficking of 8 kg of heroin and 1,070 grams of cocaine, which is considered a commercial quantity of contraband drugs.

“There are no reasonable grounds for believing that the petitioner is not guilty of the offence, considering his presence at the spot,” said Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar.

The High Court noted that the drugs were recovered from the co-accused in the case with whom the petitioner was in touch and had also come to receive the baggage containing the contraband from them.

The court said the limitations prescribed for the grant of bail under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act are not satisfied and no benefit can be given to Mr. Kingsley Nwanne at this stage.

According to the prosecution, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had received information that on January 27, 2021, two women from Uganda were expected to arrive at the IGI Airport carrying a significant quantity of contraband drugs.

The women were stopped at the airport and the heroin and cocaine were recovered from their baggage, it said.

During the investigation, the duo revealed that the packet was to be delivered to a person in Vikas Puri here and Mr. Nwanne was apprehended by the probe agency from the spot.

The High Court said Mr. Nwanne came to the spot, Pastry Place in Vikas Puri, after getting a call from co-accused Sharifah Namaganda and was arrested.

Mr. Nwanne’s counsel contended that no recovery had been effected from him. The only allegation against him was that of conspiracy and that he was to receive a consignment of narcotics from the two women from Uganda, the counsel added.