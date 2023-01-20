HC declines AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s plea against ‘Bad Character’ tag

January 20, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s plea against Delhi Police’s decision to declare him a “Bad Character”. The court, however, said that Mr. Khan was at liberty to approach the authorities concerned to get the tag removed.

While declining the MLA’s petition, Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain noted that the DCP concerned had given reasons in support of the action against Mr. Khan as per law. The lawmaker was given the tag, following a proposal sent by the Jamia Nagar police station, last year.

The police told the court that due procedure was followed in declaring the Okhla MLA a “Bad Character”. A total of 18 FIRs have been registered against Mr. Khan, the police informed the court.