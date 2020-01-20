HC criticises insurance firm for denying claim

The Delhi High Court has observed as “unreasonable” the stand of an insurance company that a man, who suffered a fatal injury while riding a high-end cruiser motorcycle, died of ‘self-inflicted intentional injury’.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh observed that “such a stand would be unreasonable as riding a bike could not per se be construed as a ‘self-inflicted intentional injury’ and considering the report of the surveyor, appointed by the insurance company itself, the same was clearly an accident”.

“When any person meets with a fatal accident of this nature, to term the same as ‘self-inflicted intentional injury’ would be extremely insensitive,” Justice Singh said, adding, “The stand of the insurance company reflects a serious prejudice”.

“Whenever claims for insurance are made, the same ought to be treated with compassion and sensitivity of the family members ought to be borne in mind. The insured and their families ought not to be made to run from pillar to post for getting their claims,” the judge said.

“The effort ought to be to empathise with the insured and families rather than taking an adversarial stand,” the High Court said, while hearing a petition by the wife of the deceased, a lawyer. He met with a fatal accident on February 5, 2017.

The deceased had obtained a Personal Accidental Insurance (Individual) Policy from The New India Assurance Co. Ltd. for a sum of ₹58.75 lakh. The wife was the nominee of the deceased under the said policy.

The insurance company had taken the stand that since the deceased was riding a high-end cruiser bike, the same constitutes ‘self-inflicted intentional injury’. It had appointed a surveyor, who, in his report came to the conclusion that the death took place genuinely in a road accident.

However, despite the investigation report, the insurance company failed to honour the claims and took the position that the injury was a ‘self-inflicted intentional injury’.

The wife of the deceased moved a complaint before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in April 2018 where the case did not had any effective hearing and subsequently was given a date on November 2020.

She then approached the High Court seeking early hearing of the complaint before the NCDRC as she was in need of the insurance amount.

The High Court has asked the NCDRC to hear this matter on an early date and to dispose of the complaint within a period of six months.