HC: complete Signature Bridge without hike in cost

The Delhi High Court on Thursday frowned upon two government departments for “quibbling over” the amount to be paid for construction of the “long overdue” Signature Bridge across the Yamuna and gave them the last opportunity to ensure the project is completed without any increase in cost.

The court said if the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) did not sort out the issue, then it will call all their senior officials to court.

“This is public money, not merely a job,” it said and directed the Delhi Chief Secretary to convene a meeting to resolve the matter.

The bridge connects Delhi with Uttar Pradesh’s industrial areas such as the Tronica city in Ghaziabad.

‘Last opportunity’

“The PWD and DTTDC are quibbling over the amount to be paid for the Signature Bridge which is long overdue. One last opportunity is given to them to sort out the matter so that the bridge can be constructed without any further enhancement of cost,” the court said.

It also directed the Chairperson of DTTDC and the Chief of Engineering of PWD to physically inspect the bridge and alternatives provided to the citizens. They were asked to file a report before next hearing on July 20.

The observations by the court came after the PWD told the court that it has already paid ₹1,344 crore for the project as against the initially agreed cost of ₹544 crore, and now the DTTDC was asking for ₹200 crore more.

The PWD said the cost of the project was revised thrice at DTTDC’s requests and the entire payment have been made. It said under the 2004 MoU between them, it was to finance the project and DTTDC was to provide “staff, project management, quality assurance, contract and financial management for implementation of the project“.

DTTDC told the court that the cost of the project has escalated. It had earlier said that subject to an additonal payment of ₹250 crore, the work would be completed by June this year.

‘Deadlines missed’

The court was hearing a PIL that pointed to the inordinate delay in the project and alleged it had missed several deadlines since 2011. Announced in 2004, the project received a nod from the Delhi Cabinet in 2007 and was initially expected to be completed at a modified estimate of ₹1,131 crore in October, 2010.