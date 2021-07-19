HC closes FIR against man in road rage case

Accused to deposit ₹3 lakh in lawyers’ pandemic relief fund within 2 weeks

The Delhi High Court has closed an FIR against a man in a road rage case after the parties amicably settled the issue, noting that the accused has shown remorse for his conduct and undertook not to repeat the same in the future.

Accused to give ₹3 lakh

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri directed the man him to deposit a cost of ₹3 lakh in the lawyers’ pandemic relief fund as the accused volunteered to financially contribute to a social cause.

“In view of the above facts and since no useful purpose will be served in continuance of the present criminal proceedings, it is directed that the aforesaid FIR and the consequent proceedings arising therefrom are hereby quashed,” the court said.

The decision would be subject to payment of cost of ₹3 lakh by the man with the Delhi High Court Bar Association Pandemic Relief Fund within a period of two weeks.

The court also recorded the statement of the complainant that he has settled the matter out of his own free will, volition and without any coercion and he has no objection if the FIR and proceedings are quashed.

The FIR was lodged on the complainant’s allegation that on October 17, 2020, he and his wife were coming from Safdarjung Enclave at around 2a.m.-2.30 a.m. after having dinner in a restaurant and a road rage incident took place near the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The complainant alleged that the accused beat him using his belt and he sustained injuries after which the FIR was lodged.

The court was informed that a cross-case was also registered against this complainant in the same incident and it was settled and the FIR was quashed earlier.