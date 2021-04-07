HC clarifies about ‘notice’ on virtual proceedings

Court says it has not issued any such notification

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday clarified that a notice, which was being circulated amongst various groups stating functioning of its courts would be conducted exclusively through virtual mode from April 6 to April 17, was not issued by it.

A clarification was made by the office of the Registrar General of the High Court saying that no such notice had been issued by it.

The court had commenced complete physical functioning from March 15 onwards. However, the notice stated that entry into the High Court premises was strictly prohibited.

Apart from full physical hearing, the court also considers requests of parties to join proceedings through videoconferencing. This hybrid form of hearing is one, where some of the parties or their counsels may be physically present in the courtroom when the matter is taken up by the court for hearing, while others may participate through the online mode.

After the imposition of the first nationwide lockdown, the High Court started conducting hearings through videoconferencing from March 24 last year to contain the spread of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Five months later, the High Court resumed physical hearing of courts proceedings initially with five of its benches on a rotation basis from September 1. The number of benches conducting physical hearing was increased gradually.