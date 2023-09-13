HC: CBI free to freeze bank accounts of ‘godman’ Virender Dev Dixit

September 13, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave the CBI the go ahead to freeze bank accounts of self-styled spiritual preacher Virender Dev Dixit, who is facing rape charges and has been absconding for years.

After perusing the status report with regard to the steps taken to arrest Mr. Dixit, the High Court said it is “satisfied with the attempts and progress made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter” and asked the agency to continue with its efforts.

“The CBI shall certainly be free to freeze the bank accounts by taking steps in accordance with law,” the Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narulabsaid said while granting the agency six weeks to take further steps.

The court directions came while it was hearing a petition filed in 2017 by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment, alleging that several minors and women are being illegally confined at the “spiritual university” run by Mr. Dixit.

The NGO said parents of the inmates are not allowed to meet them.

Mr. Dixit’s whereabouts are still unknown. He is on the run since December 2017, when the High Court ordered him not to leave Delhi.

On May 31 this year, the court had directed the CBI to take steps to arrest the godman, after it was brought to its notice that videos of Mr. Dixit are being uploaded on at least YouTube channels by him or his followers.