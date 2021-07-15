HC cautions Centre for not making crowdfunding platform operational

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday cautioned the Centre that it would take action for “wilful non-compliance” if it failed to make operational a digital platform for crowdfunding of expensive medicines and treatment for rare diseases.

Justice Rekha Palli said despite specific directions on January 28 that the digital crowdfunding platform be made operational by March 31, it has not been done.

“This court would be constrained to take action for wilful non-compliance,” Justice Palli said while directing the counsel representing the Centre to take instructions on the issue.

Rare diseases

The court was hearing petitions filed by patients suffering from rare diseases such as Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Hunter’s syndromes seeking direction to the government to provide them uninterrupted free treatment in view of the exorbitant treatment cost.

DMD is a condition that causes progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. Hunter’s syndromes is a rare disease that is passed on in families. It mostly affects boys and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues.

Earlier this year, the High Court had asked the Centre to finalise and notify the National Health Policy for Rare Diseases by March 31. The High Court had directed the government to set up a National Consortium for Research Development and Therapeutics (NCRDT) for treating such rare diseases..

The court had also said that a rare diseases committee shall be set up at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for examination of applications and recommend the treatment and funding of such illnesses.