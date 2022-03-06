HC cancels bail to man accused of raping bipolar woman

The Delhi High Court has directed the accused to surrender within one week

The Delhi High Court has cancelled the bail granted to a man accused of raping a woman suffering from bipolar disorder and directed him to surrender within one week.

Justice Mukta Gupta noted that the accused lived in the vicinity of the woman and is thus likely to influence her by luring her again or intimidating her. The judge also pointed out that the statement of the woman is still to be recorded before the trial court.

The High Court set aside a September 7, 2021 order of a trial court here releasing the accused on regular bail. The order came on a plea filed by the father of the 37-year-old woman challenging the bail order.

As per the statement of the woman, the accused is living in the neighbourhood of the woman and thus as a neighbourer he knew of her medical condition. Taking undue advantage of her medical condition, the accused lured her on the pretext that there was an evil spirit of a dog in her body that needs to be removed.

The woman, who suffered from bipolar disorder and was going through a divorce, was taken to Nainital instead of Vaishno Devi by the accused who put vermilion on her head to make her believe that they were married and then committed sexual intercourse with her.

The trial court had, while granting bail to the accused, said bipoloar mental disorder does not permanently affect the mental status of the person concerned. The trial court had said that the videos of the accused and the woman prima facie showed the woman appeared to be in control of her senses, conscious and oriented and her consent was thus not vitiated by the history of her medical condition.

The High Court, however, said that the trial court "failed to notice that consciousness and orientation are different from being able to exercise sound mental judgment and to realise that the victim is being enticed to fall prey to the accused".

"The learned Additional Sessions Judge failed to notice that the respondent no.2 was living in the neighbourhood of the prosecutrix, thus was aware of the mental faculties of the victim and taking advantage thereof, as her marriage was broken and she was eager to get married, he lured her stating that he would get the evil spirit out of her soul, get her married to a boy and called her on 21st July, 2021,” the High Court said while cancelling the bail.