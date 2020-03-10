HC: avoid unnecessary overcrowding on court premises

New Delhi

10 March 2020 01:32 IST

Bar Association asked to display advisory issued by court on notice board and circulate it

The Delhi High Court has issued an advisory asking lawyers and litigants to avoid “unnecessary overcrowding” of the court premises to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The circular issued by High Court Registrar (General Administration) Ramesh Chand noted that the Delhi government had recently issued advisory on COVID-19.

It said that COVID-19 is caused by a contagious virus, which causes respiratory infection and can be transferred from human to human through air by coughing, sneezing, personal contact such as touching or shaking hands, touching an object or surface with the virus on it and then touching the mouth, nose or eyes with unwashed hands.

“As per the said advisory, one should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines/advisory issued by the government of the NCT of Delhi and avoid unnecessary overcrowding on the court premises,” the High Court circular stated.

The High Court Registrar also asked the Delhi High Court Bar Association to display the circular on its notice board as well as bring its contents to the knowledge of the members for necessary action. It has also been asked to send the circular to all the District and Sessions Judges and upload the same on the website of all district courts in the Capital.