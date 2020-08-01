HC asks Tihar jail authorities to consider TV for inmates

New Delhi

01 August 2020 01:23 IST

‘These prisoners are kept in isolation’

The High Court on Friday asked the prison authorities to consider putting up a television outside a high-security ward in Tihar for the inmates, saying it was a request which would not affect their budget.

An HC Bench said, “They are not asking for heaven and sky. They are not asking for anything costly which would affect the prison budget. It is not such a big demand at all”.

The court told Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan to take instructions on the issue and inform it on the next date of hearing on August 7.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in its plea, has claimed that the inmates of high-risk wards are kept in isolation and in prevailing situation of the pandemic, they have no contact with anyone from the outside world, leaving them upset.

It has contended that in the present scenario, recreational facilities like television are necessary for such inmates to survive. “How many times can an isolated person read books,” the DSGMC counsel said, adding that a TV can be put in the common area outside the ward and the remote need not be given to the inmates.

The present application for recreational facilities for the high-risk prisoners, including terrorists, has been filed in a pending petition filed by DSGMC in 2018, highlighting the plight of such inmates.