HC asks Tihar jail authorities to consider TV for inmates

The High Court on Friday asked the prison authorities to consider putting up a television outside a high-security ward in Tihar for the inmates, saying it was a request which would not affect their budget.
An HC Bench said, “They are not asking for heaven and sky. They are not asking for anything costly which would affect the prison budget. It is not such a big demand at all”.
The court told Delhi government additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan to take instructions on the issue and inform it on the next date of hearing on August 7.
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), in its plea, has claimed that the inmates of high-risk wards are kept in isolation and in prevailing situation of the pandemic, they have no contact with anyone from the outside world, leaving them upset.
It has contended that in the present scenario, recreational facilities like television are necessary for such inmates to survive. “How many times can an isolated person read books,” the DSGMC counsel said, adding that a TV can be put in the common area outside the ward and the remote need not be given to the inmates.
The present application for recreational facilities for the high-risk prisoners, including terrorists, has been filed in a pending petition filed by DSGMC in 2018, highlighting the plight of such inmates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath