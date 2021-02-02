HC asks prosecution to reply to JMI student’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the prosecution on a bail plea by Jamia Millia Islamia student — Asif Iqbal Tanha — arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a case related to riots here in February last.
A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice A.J. Bhambhani asked the prosecution to submit its response to the bail plea within three weeks and listed the case for hearing on March 12.
Mr. Tanha has challenged a trial court’s October 26, 2020 order which rejected his bail plea on the ground that he allegedly played an active role in the entire conspiracy and that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the allegations against him were prima facie true. Mr. Tanha was arrested in May last for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the riots.
Mr. Tanha’s counsel had before the trial court claimed that he was not present in Delhi during the riots and did not visit any of the protest sites where rioting and violence occurred. The counsel had contended that there was no physical evidence connecting Tanha to the riots and no allegations with respect to any funds being received by him for terrorist activities. The prosecutor had opposed the bail plea saying there were statements of protected witnesses in the case which clearly showed the alleged role of Mr. Tanha in the conspiracy.
