HC asks police to respond to Zubair’s plea against arrest

Court will hear police’s response on September 15

Zubair was arrested by Delhi police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Staff Reporter

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday gave the Delhi police time to respond to a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair against his arrest and search-and-seizure exercise in a case related to an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav posted the matter for further hearing on September 15 after Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Mr. Zubair, submitted that her client has been granted bail by a trial court here earlier this month. He was arrested by Delhi police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet.

Ms. Grover, however, urged the court to grant the relief sought in the petition.

On July 20, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mr. Zubair in all the FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and to any future FIRs registered against him.

The top court also transferred the current FIRs registered against him in UP to Delhi Police Special Cell.

Of the six cases against Mr. Zubair that the UP police are investigating, five are for his Twitter posts — where he either reported hate crimes against Muslims, fact-checked television reports and other false information online and called out television channels for hosting communal debates.

The other FIR is a rioting case from June 10, where neither Mr. Zubair nor his work on social media is mentioned. This case, in which a chargesheet has been filed, has also been transferred to Delhi.