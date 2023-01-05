ADVERTISEMENT

HC asks police to respond to Vasant Vihar RWA plea against gathering outside UNHCR office

January 05, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city police to respond to a plea by Vasant Vihar’s Resident Welfare Association (RWA) against the repeated gathering of foreign nationals outside the United Nations High Commissioner of Refugees (UNHCR) office in Vasant Vihar.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked the authorities to ensure that the road outside the UNHCR office, located in Vasant Vihar’s B block, is cleared for commuters.

“It shall be ensured that the status, as recorded in the order dated September 7, 2021, which specifically notes the submission that the road outside the UNHCR building has been cleared, is maintained,” the court said.

The counsel for the association said that the residents had filed a separate plea on the same issue, which was disposed of in September 2021 after the road outside the UNHCR building was cleared.

After this, in October 2021, people again started gathering on the road outside Vasant Vihar’s B block.

In September 2021, the association had moved the High Court stating that several foreign nationals from Afghanistan had gathered outside the UNHCR office posing difficulties for commuters.

The petition had claimed that the area had turned into a protest site where people from all age groups, including children, were congregating. The petition was withdrawn after the court was informed by Delhi Police that the protest by Afghan refugees had been withdrawn.

The High Court will hear the case again on February 9.

