HC asks police about action against offensive tweet about Zubair

March 03, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The High Court on Thursday asked Delhi Police about the action taken against a Twitter user who allegedly posted abusive tweets against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

“I want to know what you have done about this gentleman Jagdish Singh,” Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani asked while hearing the plea filed by Mr. Zubair to quash an FIR lodged against him by the Delhi police for a tweet in 2020.

In the tweet, following which an FIR was lodged against Mr. Zubair, the Alt News co-founder shared an image of Jagdish Singh standing with a minor girl, whose face was pixelated, with the comment: “Hello Jagdish Singh, Does your cute granddaughter know about your part-time job of abusing people on social media?”

A month later, the police departments of Delhi and Chhattisgarh filed two separate FIRs against Mr. Zubair under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) for allegedly “threatening and torturing” a minor girl on Twitter.

Mr. Zubair’s counsel told the court that Mr. Singh is a habitual Twitter troll and has posted abusive content about the applicant on the micro-blogging platform.

The Delhi police told the court that they have not named Mr. Zubair in the chargesheet as they did not find any criminality against him.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had earlier raised its objection before the Delhi High Court on the submission of police that no cognisable offence was made out against Mr. Zubair in connection with an FIR over one of his tweets in August 2020.