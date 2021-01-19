HC asks medical team to submit report on siblings with muscular dystrophy

New Delhi

19 January 2021 01:00 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the city government to constitute a medical team to check on a sister and brother siblings suffering from muscular dystrophy within five days.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh asked the medical team to submit a report on the conditions of the siblings before the next date of hearing on January 28.

The High Court’s order came on plea by Rojalini Parida (29) and Rakesh Kumar Parida (26) who are suffering from progressively worsening life-threatening disease called muscular dystrophy.

The duo said that as of now they are not able to do any task by themselves and they are in need of other persons help for all their work. The plea said they are completely bedridden.

The plea said the siblings are completely dependent on their widowed mother from their very young childhood and are in the worst poverty condition.

The petition filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal sought direction to make sure the siblings have free access to gene therapy or any other new treatments once it is made available.