HC asks lower courts if they can hold hybrid proceedings

New Delhi

17 February 2021 00:12 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked its subordinate courts here whether they have the infrastructure for holding hybrid proceedings in which hearings can be held both physically and through videoconferencing simultaneously.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh called for the report on a plea moved by several lawyers who are senior citizens suffering from co-morbidities and apprehensive of attending physical hearings during the pandemic.

The lawyers want the district courts to allow them to attend hearings through videoconference on days when they hold physical proceedings.

On January 14, the High Court, which oversees the functioning of all districts courts in the Capital, had issued a notification directing all subordinate courts to hold physical hearings on every alternate day. The court on Tuesday asked whether there was sufficient availability of internet connectivity and devices in the court premises and residences of the judicial officers to hold hybrid proceedings.

The High Court will hear the matter on February 26.