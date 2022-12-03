HC asks LNJP Hospital to examine woman seeking termination of 33-week pregnancy

December 03, 2022 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Lok Nayak Jaya Prakash (LNJP)Hospital to constitute a medical board to examine a 26-year-old woman, seeking termination of her 33-week pregnancy as the foetus suffers from cerebral abnormalities.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked the hospital to examine the woman and inform the court on the feasibility of terminating the pregnancy. The court set December 5 for the next hearing.

In her plea, the woman said that during ultrasound tests, no abnormalities were found till the 16th week of pregnancy.

On November 12, she underwent another ultrasound after 30 weeks and one day of pregnancy, during which an abnormality was found in the foetus for the first time, the plea said, adding that subsequent medical examination and fresh consultation with another doctor confirmed the same.

The petitioner moved the High Court after the GTB Hospital here declined her request for termination of pregnancy on the premise that the process would require judicial intervention since the current gestational age of the petitioner is beyond the permissible limit of 24 weeks under the amended Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act which came into effect from September 24, 2021.

