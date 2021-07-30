HC asks govts. to reply on COVID-19 relief plea

Minors seek implementation of scheme

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the AAP government to respond to the grievances raised by two minor siblings seeking implementation of scheme to give compensation to those who lost their sole breadwinner to COVID-19.

Justice Rekha Palli granted three weeks’ time to the authorities to submit their affidavits while posting the case for further hearing on August 26.

“Respondents pray for time to seek instructions on whether grievances of the petitioners can be addressed expeditiously. Respondents also granted three weeks’ time to file counter,” the court said.

Existing policy

Delhi government’s counsel said there was a policy in existence for families who have lost their bread earners to COVID-19.

Advocate Bharat Malhotra for the minor siblings said that the plea was urgent in nature and a scheme under the name of Mukhyamantri COVID-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana had already been launched by the Delhi government.

The court was hearing a petition by the minor children of a 41-year-old man who died due to COVID-19.

The children’s father was admitted to Jaipur Golden Hospital on April 18.

He died on April 24 due to lack of oxygen supply as he was allegedly provided very minimal support of oxygen due to the shortage, the plea said.

The plea also cited a statement made by the hospital’s medical director that as many as 20 patients died and more than 200 lives were at stake due to lack of oxygen there.

Bear expenses

The petition sought direction to the authorities to expeditiously implement the schemes of grant of compensation which have been proposed for the victims’ families on account of death caused due to lack of oxygen supply or death due to COVID-19 and further release the amount expeditiously.

It also sought to direct the authorities to expeditiously implement the schemes for children who are studying in private schools and have lost their sole earning parent or family member due to lack of medical oxygen and that they shall bear all the educational expenses of the petitioners