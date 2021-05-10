HC asks govt. to create COVID facility at IHBAS

Considering the acute shortage and severe demand for beds pertaining to COVID-19 patients, the High Court has directed the Delhi government to process the proposal to create a COVID facility at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

Justice Prathiba M. Singh also asked the government to assist in making 60 to 80 beds at IHBAS as a designated COVID facility. “Further, an endeavour shall be made to immediately operationalize the said COVID facility at IHBAS, as per the applicable protocols and norms,” the court ordered.

The court’s direction came while hearing the plea of a man whose 83-year-old father was admitted at IHBAS on April 29, 2021 due to an emergency suggesting a neurological ailment. The son said his father suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to IHBAS. Later, the father was detected with fever and upon conducting an RT-PCR test, he turned out to be positive for COVID-19.

The grievance raised by the son is that IHBAS, not being a designated COVID-19 hospital, has asked him to shift his father to LNJP. He has asked the court to direct the IHBAS to treat his father and not discharge him, as it would jeopardise his life and chances of survival.

It was submitted by a team of doctors from IHBAS that the patient has neurological as also cardiac issues, and hence it would be advisable for the patient to move to a general hospital like LNJP Hospital rather than a specialised hospital like IHBAS. The government also assured the court of the availability of a bed for the father in LNJP Hospital with a transport facility through an ambulance from IHBAS.

However, as the son remained adamant about not shifting his father following which the court allowed continued treatment of the man at IHBAS. The court also clarified that IHBAS would not be held liable in any manner, as the man and his family are conscious of the fact that the doctors at the facility may not have the same specialisation required for a COVID patient.