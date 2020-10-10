HC asks govt. to buy lawyers’insurance policies before Nov. 30

Order follows pleas on implementation of CM welfare scheme

The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government to purchase before November 30, insurance policies from LIC and New India Assurance Company (NIAC) for over 29,000 lawyers under the Chief Minister’s Advocates’ Welfare Scheme.

The court passed the order on various petitions relating to implementation of the welfare scheme. It was informed that for the group (term) life insurance policies for 28,774 lawyers, the Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) final quotation is finalised at ₹10,07,70,894.

For group mediclaim insurance policies for 29,077 advocates, the NIAC has finalised at a final rate of ₹10,500 as per family premium, along with 25% co-payment by advocate concerned.

With the above figures having now been finalised with the companies, the Delhi government shall proceed to purchase the insurance policies from LIC for 28,744 members and from NIAC for 29,077 lawyers, who are members of the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), whose names are already verified. The purchase of the policies shall be effected on or before November 30, Justice Prathiba M. Singh said.