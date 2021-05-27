HC asks govt., Centre to reply to plea for update on COVID patients’ condition to family

New Delhi

27 May 2021

HC tells govt., Centre to

The High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and Delhi government to give their stand on a plea seeking that family members or attendants of COVID-19 patients should be kept updated about their condition and treatment being provided.

An HC Bench issued notice to the Ministry of Health and Delhi government on the plea by an NGO, which highlighted that presently families only receive news about the death of a patient or demand for deposit of the hospital charges.

The NGO, Manav Awaaj Trust, said providing the daily updates about patients’ condition would “develop confidence and trust in the system of governance”.

It asked for direction “to frame a policy and/ or guideline for communication of status report” every 24 hours to family or attendants of patients about their condition, treatment provided and details of the attending doctors.

“The community at large is losing confidence, trust and faith in the working of the government and private hospitals in the absence of a system or machinery where the attendant is briefed or updated about treatment administered to the patient and actual status or condition of the patient thereof regularly on daily basis by the hospital authorities,” the plea said.

“Only news reaching them is either of death of the patient or demand for the deposit of more fee. That the family members/attendants are time and again neglected by the hospitals, but for the clearance of bills,” the NGO said.

In a separate petition, the Bench sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea seeking directions to them to ensure adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccine for the residents, especially in 18-44 age group, of the national capital.

The petition filed by 43-year-old advocate Vivek Gaur, who contended that the residents of the capital should not suffer as result of the “blame game” between the Centre and the Delhi government.