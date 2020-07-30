HC asks governments to respond to plea on DMC Chairman appointment

The High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking that no one should be appointed to the post of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman, which fell vacant recently.
The plea has argued that since the constitutional validity of the DMC Act is under challenge in the High Court, no one should be appointed to head the commission till the matter is decided.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to the Lieutenant Governor’s office and sought his stand on the application by August 31, the next date of hearing.
The application was filed by Vikram Gahlot, a social worker, in his main petition where he has challenged the constitutional validity of the Act under which the commission has been set up. Mr. Gahlot has contended that the Delhi Legislative Assembly did not have the powers to enact the DMC Act and therefore, the statute be declared as ultra vires the Constitution and be struck down. He has also contended that since the Act was not valid, the appointments made under it, including that of the Chairman, would also be invalid.
The constitutional validity of the DMC Act was challenged in the wake of certain controversial social media posts made by the commission’s former Chairman, Zafarul Islam Khan. The court was also informed that Khan’s tenure ended recently.
