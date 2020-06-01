HC asks firm to stop using ‘Devtol’ mark

01 June 2020 23:44 IST

The Delhi High Court has ordered a company to stop using the mark ‘Devtol’ for manufacturing and selling its hand sanitisers, saying it infringes the trademark and logo of well-known antiseptic ‘Dettol’. The court also imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh on the manufacturer of ‘Devtol’ hand sanitisers and directed that the amount be deposited to the Juvenile Justice Fund within a week.

The High Court’s order came on a suit by Reckitt Benckiser (India) Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of a well-known antiseptic which is sold under the registered trademark and logo ‘Dettol’, against Mohit Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd for selling hand sanitisers under the brand name ‘Devtol’.

It passed the order after the counsel for Mohit Petrochemicals made a statement that they will not manufacture and/ or sell the product, the hand sanitiser under the infringing mark ‘Devtol’

The defendant’s counsel also said the company have taken steps to withdraw the infringing mark and have already written to their agents and dealers to withdraw the product bearing the infringing mark from the market.