HC asks DFS to conduct drill at Nehru Place

Move aimed at identifying shortcomings in the area

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the Delhi Fire Service to conduct a mock drill at Nehru Place — where a fire incident took place recently — on a working day and identify the shortcomings.

An Bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Navin Chawla said the recommendations and suggestions made by the Delhi Fire Service will be considered by a committee, which was set up to keep a watch on any issue emerging in relation to Nehru Place.

“We have to ensure that the building is safe from all sides and the fire brigade has access to enter from all sides,” the Bench said, adding that the bylanes should also be cleared.

The court’s direction came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by it after taking note of an incident of fire in a building at Nehru Place, District Commercial Centre.