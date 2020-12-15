HC asks Delhi govt. to ramp up testing in affected areas
The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in districts where the infection numbers are high.
The court orally suggested to the government to find out which districts had a high number of infections and increase tests in those areas. The suggestion came during the hearing of a plea by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Delhi.
The HC has asked the Delhi government to file a fresh status report within a week indicating updated figures of tests carried out, district-wise infection numbers, and number of containment zones.
The court also asked the Delhi government whether it was planning a fifth serological survey now that the number of infections was coming down in the city.