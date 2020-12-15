HC asks Delhi govt. to ramp up testing in affected areas

New Delhi

15 December 2020 00:22 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday said it expects the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in districts where the infection numbers are high.

The court orally suggested to the government to find out which districts had a high number of infections and increase tests in those areas. The suggestion came during the hearing of a plea by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking to ramp up COVID-19 testing in Delhi.

The HC has asked the Delhi government to file a fresh status report within a week indicating updated figures of tests carried out, district-wise infection numbers, and number of containment zones.

The court also asked the Delhi government whether it was planning a fifth serological survey now that the number of infections was coming down in the city.