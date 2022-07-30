Delhi

HC asks Delhi govt. to decide whether to ban sex-selective surgeries

The High Court has given the Delhi government eight weeks’ time to take a decision based on the recommendations made by the DCPCR. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO
Staff Reporter NEW DELHI: July 30, 2022 01:41 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 01:46 IST

The High Court asked the Delhi government on Friday to take an “appropriate decision” on a recommendation by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to ban unnecessary sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants except in cases of life-threatening situations.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a petition by an NGO — Srishti Madurai Educational Research Foundation — seeking a ban on such procedures.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The court recorded that DCPCR in its report stated that “after careful deliberations”, it was of the opinion that the government of Delhi “should declare a ban on medically unnecessary sex-selective surgeries on intersex infants and children except in cases of life-threatening situations and advises the government accordingly”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The High Court gave the Delhi government eight weeks to take a decision based on the recommendations made by the DCPCR.

The petition, filed through advocate Robin Raju, stated that sex-selective surgeries or “medically unnecessary normalising surgeries” have a long-lasting and drastic psychological impact on the minds of intersex people and such procedures deter them from even seeking medical attention in future.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...