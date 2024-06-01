HC asks DDA, MCD to frame rules to levy fine on encroachment of public spaces

The Delhi High Court has directed landowning authorities such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to frame rules to levy charges on squatters for illegal encroachment on public spaces and land.

Currently, there is no provision for recovery of any user charges or penalty for using encroached public land.

In an order passed on May 27, Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said, “The encroacher shall be made liable by the landowning authorities concerned to the extent of the illegal encroachment done by him.”

“There should be a clear perception through careful quantification of the charges to be recovered from the encroacher that shall be for the benefit of the public at large,” the judge said.

“For ascertaining the charges to be recovered from the encroacher, the landowning authorities shall take into consideration various factors such as the area of encroached land, period for which the encroached land was illegally used by the encroacher for his own personal gains, the market price or circle rate of the encroached area or as the case may be,” Justice Bhatnagar said.

The High Court’s order came while dealing with a plea against an eatery in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-1 which was using vacant public space as seating area by placing chairs and tables.

The petition had also complained of “loud music played in the cafe from morning till midnight”.

During the proceedings, the government’s counsel said the eatery has occupied an area around more than 200 sq. ft. and had placed tables and chairs on the area and was using it as extension to their actually tenanted business premise.

The counsel said by encroaching upon government land, the eatery’s owner has illegally enriched himself at the expense of the State. The counsel said the eatery’s owner should be made to pay user charges at the prevailing market rate for the period during which the land was in his possession.

Looking at the “young age” of the eatery owner and the undertaking that he would not repeat his act in future, Justice Bhatnagar let him off with a warning.

The judge, additionally, reminded that “encroachment on public places, especially footpath, roads etc., by putting hoardings, stalls, furniture pieces such as tables and chairs, has become so rampant... that it leaves the user of roads and footpaths in a life-threatening situation by exposing them to vehicles plying on road, thereby endangering their lives”.

