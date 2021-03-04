HC asks city govt. to reply on plea seeking transfer of land for school

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the city government on a plea by three siblings who are willing to transfer the ownership of a piece of land, they inherited from their father, to the government to build a school on it.
Justice Prathiba M. Singh said the authorities should consider the plea of the petitioners expeditiously as they have come up with a unique plea where they wish to give their right in a private land to the government. It posted the case for further hearing on April 30.
The High Court was hearing a petition filed by two sons and a daughter of one Mansa Ram who are willing to transfer ownership of the land measuring 5,000 sq yards in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar to the Delhi government to build a school. Ram died in 2009 leaving behind his three children as legal heirs.
Advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the petitioners, said they had sent a request letter to the government in June 2019 to transfer ownership of the land from them to the State, but unfortunately the authorities are just sitting over it.
The plea said as the land is lying vacant, it is being misused by anti-social elements of the area and the petitioners want to transfer ownership of the land unconditionally to the government to build a multi-storey senior secondary school there.
