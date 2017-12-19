HC asks Chautala for wife’s medical details

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked former Haryana Chief Minister O. P. Chautala, who is seeking two-month parole to look after his ailing wife, to come up with documents to substantiate his claim.

The court asked Chautala, who is serving a ten-year jail term in a teachers’ recruitment scam case, to place on record the medical details of his wife including diagnosis of her ailment and the treatment she is undergoing.

The counsel appearing for the INLD chief contended before the court that his wife Sneh Lata is critically ill and is hospitalised at Sirsa.

The counsel submitted that the woman is in the intensive care unit of the hospital. The 82-year-old politician has said that he wanted to spend time with his wife “in her last days”.

His petition said he was last granted parole earlier this year and he was entitled to get parole as per guidelines, which stipulate that a minimum of six months should elapse after the date of termination of the previous parole. The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 21.

Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala and 53 others, including two IAS officers, were among 55 persons convicted on January 16, 2013, by a trial court for illegally recruiting 3,206 JBT teachers in Haryana in 2000.

The Supreme Court in August 2015 had dismissed Chautalas’ appeals against the HC verdict upholding their conviction and jail sentence of 10 years.