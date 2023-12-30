HC approves Kalkaji temple redevelopment plan 

December 30, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The High Court has approved a redevelopment plan for Shri Kalkaji Mandir and its precincts in south Delhi and asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to hold a meeting to take the process forward.

The broad contours of the redevelopment of the temple were shown in the open court by way of plans, sketches, and a video on December 22.

The court, which was dealing with a batch of pleas on civic amenities and cleanliness in and around the temple complex, directed that the layout plan be forwarded to the MCD’s Town Planning Department.

“The officials of the MCD shall hold a joint meeting with the architects and the [court-appointed] administrator so that the first portion of the landscaping can be commenced and the process of getting approvals for the redevelopment of the temple can commence,” the court said.

It also noted that the redevelopment plan placed before it was “merely to provide amenities and facilities to the devotees and making the temple more accessible to the devotees”.

The court had in 2021 appointed a retired High Court judge, J.R. Midha, as the temple administrator.

It had also directed the removal of encroachments and unauthorised occupants, who did not have any valid rights to occupy the space, and appointed Goonmeet Singh Chauhan, a renowned architect who has undertaken various projects of public importance, to submit a redevelopment plan for the temple complex.

