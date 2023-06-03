ADVERTISEMENT

HC allows Sisodia to meet ailing wife at residence today

June 03, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is currently lodged in jail in connection with the excise policy case. | Photo Credit: file

The Delhi High Court on Friday permitted former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the excise policy case, to meet his ailing wife on Saturday.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the jail authorities to take the senior AAP leader to his residence where he has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The High Court made it clear that Mr. Sisodia will not interact with mediapersons or any other person except his family members, and also no access phone or Internet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26 for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. The High Court has already denied him bail in the CBI case on May 30.

On March 9, he was arrested in a case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and is currently in judicial custody.

Represented by senior advocate Mohit Mathur, Mr. Sisodia sought interim bail on the grounds of deteriorating health of his wife who is suffering from multiple sclerosis. The High Court additionally directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to verify the medical documents of Mr. Sisodia’s wife and asked it to file a report positively by Saturday evening.

