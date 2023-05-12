ADVERTISEMENT

HC allows Sisodia to conduct videoconferencing with ailing wife 

May 12, 2023 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leader Manish Sisodia being produced in court in the Delhi liquor policy case on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered the Tihar jail superintendent to permit former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, to conduct video calls with his ailing wife for an hour every alternate day.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said this interim arrangement will remain in force till the time the court decides Mr. Sisodia’s regular and interim bail pleas. “In the meantime, the jail superintendent is directed to ensure videoconferencing of the petitioner [Mr. Sisodia] with his wife between 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on every alternate day as per rules till the pleas are decided,” the judge ordered.

The CBI had arrested Mr. Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy on February 26, following several rounds of questioning.

The senior AAP leader, through his counsel, had submitted that the medical condition of his wife needs urgent attention.

On March 31, a trial court here had dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to alleged payment of advance kickbacks of ₹90-₹100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

Mr. Sisodia had challenged the trial court’s decision before the High Court and pointed out that other accused in the case were either not arrested or had been granted bail.

“The applicant [Sisodia] is totally innocent, who is a highly respected citizen and he has highest respect for the law. The applicant is a victim of political witch-hunt, which has led to his arrest by the respondent on account of ulterior motiv,” the bail plea filed by Mr. Sisodia had said.

The petition said the excise policy was the “collective responsibility” of the Delhi Cabinet and it was implemented after being drafted by the Excise Department. It said Mr. Sisodia cannot be held criminally liable for the collective decision of the Cabinet, the Excise Department, the Finance Department, the Planning Department, the Law Department and the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.

