HC allows sale of high-end cars owned by ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar

ADVERTISEMENT

The Delhi High Court has upheld a trial court order granting permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to sell 26 high-end luxury cars allegedly purchased from the proceeds of crime by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

In its July 12 order, the High Court directed the ED to keep the entire amount generated from sale of these cars in an “interest bearing fixed deposit”

ADVERTISEMENT

.The court’s decision came while dismissing a plea by Chandrashekar’s wife Leena Paulose, arrested along with her husband in a ₹200 crore extortion case.

The High Court said storing a vehicle in a container warehouse for a long time results in decay since if a car is left stationary for years, several issues can compromise its condition.

“Environmental factors such as weather conditions also contribute to this decay, causing issues such as rust and corrosion. Rust, in particular, can severely damage a vehicle’s structure and all other components,” it said. “Mechanical components of a vehicle also suffer from decay, requiring frequent and expensive maintenance to keep it operational, especially in the present case, where the vehicles involved are 26 high-end luxury cars such as Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Range Rover etc. The upkeep and maintenance of the same is also expensive,” it court said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Paulose’s counsel had submitted that she was suffering from depression with memory loss after prolonged isolated life in the jail for more than 16 months and she was able to remember the registration numbers of only two cars -- Rolls Royce Ghost and Brabus.

She said these two cars were purchased in 2018, which was much prior to the date of the alleged offence and by no stretch of imagination, these cars can come under the ambit and scope of proceeds of crime.

She further claimed that she has been implicated in the case only for the reason that she was the wife of Chandrashekar and added that she was having an independent business of buying and selling cars and most of the cars are taken on legally valid loan agreements.

The ED’s counsel argued that the petition has become infructuous since in view of the trial court’s two orders of 2022 and 2023, 17 out of 26 cars have already been auctioned after following the due process.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.