HC allows reopening of Nizamuddin Markaz for ‘Shab-e-Barat’

March 17, 2022 01:07 IST

The centre has remained locked since March 2020 after the COVID-19 outbreak

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday permitted reopening of additional three floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz to enable devotees to offer prayers during Shab-e-Barat. The centre has been locked since March 2020 after several people who attended a religious congregation there contracted COVID-19.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri removed the restriction of putting a limit of 100 people at one floor, saying “it has to be left to the wisdom of the devotees that they maintain social distancing”. The judge also noted the submission of the management of the mosque that it will ensure COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms.

The High Court said the ground floor, which is already open to a limited number of devotees, and three other floors of the mosque building will be opened at 12 p.m. one day prior to ‘Shab-e-Barat’, which is on March 18, and will be closed the next day at 4 p.m.

Delhi Police has imposed various conditions to be followed during the reopening of the centre, including that foreign citizens and OCI cardholders will not be allowed inside the markaz premises. If devotees of foreign origin or OCI cardholder intend to offer namaz on the premises, his identity details along with ID proof will be taken by the management and submitted to the local SHO.

The court was also assured by the management that CCTV cameras have already been installed at the entry and exit points of the premises and that there will be screening of devotees with thermal scanners at the entry point. Building remain sealed

Even as the Capital ended all all pandemic-related restrictions last month, three floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz remained locked.

Also called the ‘Masjid Bangle Wali’, this is the building where the Tablighi Jamaat, a religious congregation, was organised in March 2020 and later declared a COVID-19 hotspot.

The Delhi Waqf Board, since February last year, has been pursuing its petition before the High Court for reopening of the other three floors.

One of the floors was permitted to be opened for prayers by a Delhi High Court order of April 15, 2021. Meanwhile, the government’s stand is that the premises was a “case property” and that the Waqf Board had no locus standi to seek its re-opening.

In its latest application, the Waqf Board argued that in the current year, the virulence of the new strain of COVID- 19 was not as severe and fatal as that of the Delta variant. It also cited the resumption of physical hearings of all the courts, schools, clubs, bars, markets, gymnasiums, swimming pools, spas to argue that there was no impediment in reopening of the Waqf property.

After the Tablighi Jamaat event was over at the Nizamuddin Markaz during the first lockdown in 2020, several FIRs were registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the entire building was vacated and sealed for the purpose of sanitisation and disinfection by the authorities. The keys of the premises were subsequently handed over to the police.

Over 950 foreign nationals who stayed at the premises during the lockdown were charged for violating visa rules and the government guidelines issued in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and rules on Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure. Most of the foreign nationals were let off on payment of fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

On April 15 last year, the High Court had directed the local SHO to permit 50 persons to offer namaz five times at Masjid Bangley Wali on the first floor above the basement in the designated area by following social distancing and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.