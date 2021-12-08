HC allows officer to seekinstructions on CIC order

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) to seek instructions with regard to a petition challenging a Chief Information Commissioner order which had upheld a decision by the Prime Minister’s Office over a list of high-profile bank fraud cases.

A Single-Judge Bench of Justice Rekha Palli noted in the order that the counsel for the respondent, represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Chauhan, has sought time to obtain instructions. The case has been listed on December 27.

The plea was filed by Prasenjit Bose, represented by advocate Prasanna, who filed an RTI plea with the PMO on September 12 seeking information on the list of high-profile bank fraud cases submitted by former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. However, as per the petitioner, the CPIO and the PMO withheld information on the list of bank frauds citing Section 45E of the RBI Act and Section 8(1)(h) of the RTI Act.

Thereafter, an appeal was filed with the Chief Information Commissioner where the PMO’s decision was upheld. Hence, the plea was filed before the Bench on November 30 challenging the CIC order.