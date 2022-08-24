HC allows Karti Chidambaram to withdraw plea in INX Media money-laundering case

He had sought interim protection from coercive steps by the Enforcement Directorate

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 24, 2022 21:27 IST

Karti Chidambaram | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to withdraw his application seeking interim protection from coercive steps by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case.

Mr. Karti, the son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, said the withdrawal of the application from the High Court was sought to enable him to pursue his regular bail application pending before a trial court here.

“The petitioner [Karti Chidambaram] merely seeks leave to withdraw the earlier application, which is pending adjudication before this court...The limited prayer made on his behalf [for withdrawal of the application] is granted,” a Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma ordered.

The case relates to a first information report registered by the CBI on May 15, 2017, against alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance provided to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007 when Mr. P. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.

Mr. Karti was arrested by CBI in February 2018 and later granted bail in March 2018 in the case.

