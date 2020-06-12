HC allows all equipped private hospitals to conduct tests

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed all private hospitals in Delhi, which are equipped with labs to conduct COVID-19 tests and have the sanction of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to do so, to proceed to conduct tests on both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons.

A Bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad issued the direction after it was informed that the non-COVID-19 patients, who are approaching private hospitals for admission to undergo emergent surgeries and other such procedures, are not attended to till they undergo a COVID-19 test, for which they have to go elsewhere.

“It is most unfortunate that non-COVID-19 patients are being made to wait to undergo test for COVID-19 at labs other than those which are situated within the premises of the hospitals that are equipped and authorised to conduct the said tests,” the court said.

The court also remarked, “It appears that Delhi is fast heading towards becoming the Corona Capital of the country, an epithet the city can well do without.”

It is the need of the hour that all the private hospitals in Delhi that are equipped with a lab to undertake COVID-19 test, be permitted to do the testing, without any further loss of time, the Bench said. “This is all the more imperative as the Delhi government has directed all the private hospitals in Delhi to reserve 20% beds for admitting COVID-19 patients,” the Bench said.

The court was informed by Delhi government that there are 17 labs in the public sector and their current combined capacity for undertaking COVID-19 tests is 2,900 per day. In the private sector, 23 labs have been granted permission to conduct the test and their combined capacity of testing is 5,700 per day.

Rakesh Malhotra, the petitioner in the case, contested this figure on the ground that the Delhi government has disallowed about six laboratories from undertaking the COVID-19 tests, including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The court then asked all 23 private labs to submit whether they have been permitted to undertake tests for suspected COVID-19 cases. They should also point out the difficulties, if any, faced by them on account of any bureaucratic red-tapism, the court added.

The Bench also directed the ICMR to submit a status report indicating the details of the private hospitals authorised by it to undertake COVID-19 tests. It ordered the ICMR to indicate the number of applications submitted by accredited labs in Delhi, seeking permission to conduct COVID-19 test and the status of the said applications.