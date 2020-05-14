Delhi

HC allows accused to surrender in UP if unable to reach Delhi due to lockdown

Indian inmates sitting in their cell at the Tihar jail in New Delhi. File.

Indian inmates sitting in their cell at the Tihar jail in New Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: AFP

The direction came on the plea of the accused seeking extension of his interim bail as he was stuck in UP and unable to travel to Delhi due to coronavirus lockdown

The Delhi High Court has allowed an accused in a cheating case, whose bail was set aside by a sessions court, to surrender before jail authorities in Uttar Pradesh if he is unable to reach the national capital in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said if the accused was unable to surrender before prison authorities in UP, he has to come to Delhi by rail or road to surrender at Tihar Jail.

The direction came on the plea of the accused seeking extension of his interim bail as he was stuck in UP and unable to travel to Delhi due to COVID-19 lockdown.

His plea was opposed by the police saying that while cancelling his interim bail, granted by a metropolitan magistrate, the sessions court had said his bail be not extended.

After perusing the sessions court decision, the high court decided not to interfere with it.

The high court said that if the accused is coming by train, the Railway Administration will give him preference in issuing the ticket as he has to surrender at Tihar Jail forthwith.

If travel by rail is not possible, the investigating officer in the case has been directed to personally bring back the accused by train or road.

With the directions, the court disposed of the accused’s application.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 4:49:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-allows-accused-to-surrender-in-up-if-unable-to-reach-delhi-due-to-lockdown/article31582639.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY