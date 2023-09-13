HC agrees to examine plea for early publication of UPSC prelims answer key

September 13, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday agreed to examine a petition by several aspirants seeking publication of the answer key of the preliminary civil services examination held earlier this year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said he was of the opinion that “mere asking for the answer key, which may be used to assess performance of the candidates”, does not amount to interference in the process of recruitment.

The high court said the matter entails adjudication of legal and fundamental rights of the candidates, including those concerning fair play, legitimate expectation, and the right to know.

Seventeen unsuccessful aspirants, who failed to secure the qualifying marks in the preliminary examination, had challenged a June press note issued by the UPSC, which said the answer key would be released only after the declaration of the final result.

The UPSC had opposed the maintainability of the petition on the ground that only the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has the power to deal with issues related to recruitment by the UPSC.

The judge noted that the petitioners are candidates disqualified from the recruitment exercise and are not challenging their disqualification before the high court, nor are they challenging the examination process, but are making a mere request for disclosure of the answer key before the entire process is completed.

Whether the UPSC could be directed to release the answer key, did not fall within the scope of “recruitment” of civil servants so as to invoke the exclusive jurisdiction of the CAT, the court concluded.

“This court is of the view that there is no hurdle in adjudicating the instant petition,” the judge said.

The petition, filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey, argued that timely publication of the answer key of the preliminary civil services examination was in public interest as it would help aspirants assess their capabilities and reduce burden on the system.

The petitioners initially sought quashing of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2023, in their petition but subsequently decided to only press their demand for publication of the answer key.

The high court had earlier refused to stay the UPSC’s decision inviting applications for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, while dismissing an application by the same petitioners.