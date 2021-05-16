HC advances summer vacation of district courts

New Delhi

16 May 2021 23:00 IST

The Delhi High Court has advanced the summer vacation of district courts starting from May 17 to June 16 in view of the “alarming rise” in COVID-19 infections and the toll it has taken on the health and lives of judicial officers and staff of subordinate judiciary.

The 30-day period has been declared as vacation month for the current year for the members of Delhi Judicial Service.

The High Court has also asked the district judges to ensure that bare minimum staffers are called physically and that “the majority of the officials mandatorily work from home, till the time the situation becomes normal”.

On the other hand, the Delhi High Court has decided that its summer vacation would remain the same which was already scheduled from June 5 to July 2. It also said that the existing system of functioning through videoconference shall continue till June 4.

The High Court also said all the pending routine or non-urgent matters listed in the court between May 17 and June 4 shall be adjourned to corresponding dates between July 30 and August 18.